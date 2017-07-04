10 Leadership Quotes From The World’s Most Influential Leaders

1 For leadership advice, why not turn to those who have shaped the world we live in today?

Albert Einstein once said, “The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity… out of discord, harmony… and out of difficulty, opportunity.”

Being a leader is no easy task – it takes hard work, courage and risk-taking. Being able to find solutions, solve problems and make things better are vital components to effective leadership.

Positioning yourself as a role model for people to follow means doing things that will better improve your employees, community or even the world.

And take it from some of the greatest leaders of today. Steve Jobs not only built the Apple empire, but the products he created ultimately helped improve the world as a whole. It’s the same case for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. While he started with a simple social network for Harvard students, Zuckerberg ultimately led the company to become a network connecting nearly 2 billion people around the world.

Check out these 10 quotes about leadership from Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Thomas Jefferson and more.