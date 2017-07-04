10 Leadership Quotes From The World’s Most Influential Leaders

1For leadership advice, why not turn to those who have shaped the world we live in today?
Albert Einstein once said, “The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity… out of discord, harmony… and out of difficulty, opportunity.”
Being a leader is no easy task – it takes hard work, courage and risk-taking. Being able to find solutions, solve problems and make things better are vital components to effective leadership.
Positioning yourself as a role model for people to follow means doing things that will better improve your employees, community or even the world.
And take it from some of the greatest leaders of today. Steve Jobs not only built the Apple empire, but the products he created ultimately helped improve the world as a whole. It’s the same case for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. While he started with a simple social network for Harvard students, Zuckerberg ultimately led the company to become a network connecting nearly 2 billion people around the world.
Check out these 10 quotes about leadership from Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Thomas Jefferson and more.
2Steve Jobs
“My job is not to be easy on people. My job is to make them better.”
3Barack Obama
“One voice can change a room.”
4Albert Einstein
5Larry Page
“My job as a leader is to make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and that they feel they’re having a meaningful impact.”
6Coco Chanel
“The most courages act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.”
7Sheryl Sandberg
“The ability to learn is the most important quality a leader can have.”
8Jeff Bezos
“Part of company culture is path-dependent – it’s the lessons you learn along the way.”
9Martha Stewart
“I think baking cookies is equal to Queen Victoria running an empire. There’s no difference in how seriously you take the job.”
10Mark Zuckerberg
“If you want to build something great, you should focus on what the change in that you want to make in the world.”
11Thomas Jefferson
“Whenever you do a thing, act as if all the world were watching.”
