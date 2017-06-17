11 Qualities Of Super Successful People (Infographic)

Everyone wants to be successful, but what makes leaders and celebrities stand out from the rest? It’s the qualities they possess.

However, success is different to everyone. While it might mean money and fame to you, it could mean love and happiness to the person next to you. There’s no right or wrong answer. But despite how you define success, there are certain qualities you’ll need to possess in order to get there.

If you want to be successful, one of the most important traits is to understand why. Like Mark Twain once said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” Successful people are stable and have a strong sense of purpose.

Successful people also set realistic goals. By knowing who they are and what they are good at, they are able to set realistic goals for themselves that they know they can achieve. Being focused, open, committed and patient are also defining characteristics of successful people.

Successful people are able to focus and complete important tasks that take them one step closer to achieving their goals.

To learn how you can become more successful, check out Gifographics’ infographic below.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.