6 Funny Leadership Tips That You Should Actually Follow

1 Humour helps keep things fresh

As business leaders and entrepreneurs, having laser-like focus on earning profits, coupled with a steadfast will to win, are only as good as the purpose that drives them. And let’s face it, driving can get old very quickly.

Humour helps keep things fresh and recharges the entrepreneurial batteries to keep you on the road to business domination.

So, instead of the tired motivational posters of heartfelt quotes and a picture of a mountain or something equally forgettable, here are six entertaining quotes with leadership implications that every entrepreneur should know.