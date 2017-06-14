Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader

[PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader

By
Matt Brown
-
SHARE

Related: [PODCAST]: Listen To Rich Mullholland Share Tips On Building Your Personal Brand

BRAD SHORKEND

Matt Brown chats to entrepreneur and behavioural specialist Brad Shorkend, about how leadership and consciousness is changing the business landscape.

  • How entrepreneurs can be better leaders
  • The relationship between accountability, responsibility and authority
  • The importance of empathy as a leader in your business
  • Routines leaders can implement on a day-to-day basis to help create better impact in their businesses
  • Leadership tools of the future

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes. 

Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Matt Brown is the CEO of Digital Kungfu a strategic business consultancy. He is also the host of the Matt Brown Show - a podcast empowering and entrepreneurs around the globe.

Related Articles