[PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader

Matt Brown chats to entrepreneur and behavioural specialist Brad Shorkend, about how leadership and consciousness is changing the business landscape.
- How entrepreneurs can be better leaders
- The relationship between accountability, responsibility and authority
- The importance of empathy as a leader in your business
- Routines leaders can implement on a day-to-day basis to help create better impact in their businesses
- Leadership tools of the future