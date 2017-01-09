BBBEE divides the entrepreneurial nation. There are many different speculations, myths and perceptions about BBBEE confusing our business minds, leaving us with a non-beneficial concept and implementation thereof.

Myth 1: B-BBEE is a handout

Corporates minding their own business have often very little good to say about BBBEE. BBBEE surely feels for many like a hand out, a donation, giving away hard-earned and well-deserved money. Point taken, understood.

BBBEE compliance come at an expense. But how about you can turn that compliance spend into investment spend? It is more than just possible, it is actually being done already. Especially ESD can change the entire business environment you are operating in to your benefit.

Myth 2: B-BBEE does not create real empowerment

B-BBEE might feel to many entrepreneurs like an unfair, undeserved redistribution of wealth and power. Where in some cases that may be, the expansion of the economic pie through Enterprise & Supplier Development within B-BBEE truly does bring empowerment, which has to be developed, earned and deserved by each individual. Every new business owner has to work hard and smart, they own their successes as well as their failures.

Myth 3: B-BBEE means exclusion

In 2016 the economic landscape of South Africa reflects a draughty, hopeless scenery. Unemployment, crime and corruption are the norm. B-BBEE might not be the sole solution to these complex issues. But social challenges are never just social challenges.

Ask yourself the following questions: Will employment and entrepreneurship change the face of South Africa? Most definitely. Undoubtedly will working, earning and content individuals make a difference on the world we live in day in and day out and the environment we work in and day out – for all of us, no matter what colour, race, age or gender you are.

So to B-BBEE or not to B-BBEE?

Are you willing to spend some of your hard-earned and well-deserved money to change not just the lives of a few, but your very own business and social environment to the better?

Enterprise & Supplier Development done right maximises your profits, increases your success and improves your quality of life.

4 Quick ways to benefit from your ESD contributions

How your business can benefits with these innovative, tailor-made ESD strategies: