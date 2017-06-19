[PODCAST] An Inside Man On How To Disrupt The Banking Industry

An Inside Man On How To Disrupt The Banking Industry

Matt Brown chats to an ‘inside man’ about the future of banking and how entrepreneurs can disrupt the banking industry.

How disruptive technologies can be used to disrupt the banking industry

Why start-ups are uniquely positioned to disrupt established markets

How entrepreneurs can design innovative business models

Why start-ups go to corporates to die

Why there is a popcorn mentality in some entrepreneurs

The antithesis of innovation: The motivations of decision makers

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes.