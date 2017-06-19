[PODCAST] An Inside Man On How To Disrupt The Banking Industry

Related: [PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader
Matt Brown chats to an ‘inside man’ about the future of banking and how entrepreneurs can disrupt the banking industry.
- How disruptive technologies can be used to disrupt the banking industry
- Why start-ups are uniquely positioned to disrupt established markets
- How entrepreneurs can design innovative business models
- Why start-ups go to corporates to die
- Why there is a popcorn mentality in some entrepreneurs
- The antithesis of innovation: The motivations of decision makers