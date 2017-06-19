An Inside Man On How To Disrupt The Banking Industry

[PODCAST] An Inside Man On How To Disrupt The Banking Industry

By
Matt Brown
-
Matt Brown chats to an ‘inside man’ about the future of banking and how entrepreneurs can disrupt the banking industry.

  • How disruptive technologies can be used to disrupt the banking industry
  • Why start-ups are uniquely positioned to disrupt established markets
  • How entrepreneurs can design innovative business models
  • Why start-ups go to corporates to die
  • Why there is a popcorn mentality in some entrepreneurs
  • The antithesis of innovation: The motivations of decision makers

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes. 

Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Matt Brown is the CEO of Digital Kungfu a strategic business consultancy. He is also the host of the Matt Brown Show - a podcast empowering and entrepreneurs around the globe.

