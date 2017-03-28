Why CIOs Should Adopt Cloud Telephony Services

The job of a chief information officer (CIO) involves various dynamics. In this era of information overload and warfare, CIOs need to perform the unenviable task of balancing information usage in a manner that keeps delicate data secured. At the same time, information also needs to be distributed regularly and in ample quantities so as to not hamper day-to-day functioning.

What keeps CIOs awake at night? Security concerns, downtimes, upgrades and migration, licences and regulations, hardware upgrades and redundancies.

What keeps them calm? Reliability, service level agreements, elastic scale and provision on demand. Here are the experiences of some enterprises that have chosen cloud telephony:

Case Study: Two wheeler manufacturers managing communication

The first example involves two wheeler manufacturers managing communication across various channels of distribution with a national network.

In such a scenario, virtual numbers give companies operating in aggregation or on a dealership model complete control over their channel or salesforce.

The manufacturer in this case simply provisions a unique number provided by the cloud telephony company to each of its dealers and uses these for advertising. When prospects call, they are automatically connected to the right dealer.

All conversations are accounted for with an option to record them. Comprehensive solutions such as these almost eliminate the need for ‘expert technical resources’ for auxiliary items. This enables more focus on core business problems.

It also eases IT planning because cloud telephony allows you to operate from anywhere with any device. No need for fancy VPN or special privileges as virtual numbers can also get integrated with your default authentication system.

Case Study: eCommerce companies managing their call centre

Various eCommerce companies are managing their call centre line without on-premise software. If call volume increases during big end of season sales, cloud telephony reduces your anxiety as you do not have to worry about lost customers.

Cloud telephony tools record every conversation, ask for the details of the customer and automatically connects them to agents to minimise time wastage.

One of the great advantages of cloud telephony is the reduction in operational costs.

Moreover, it improves flexibility in operations as small changes in cloud telephony messaging do not require the time, money and effort applied to a conventional communication system.

Case Study: Real estate companies launched an outbound marketing campaign

Large real estate companies launched an outbound marketing campaign without worrying if it reached out to 100 or 100 000. They had started using cloud telephony for lead generation, pre-sales engagement, and post sales service within three months of starting the first trial. How is this possible? The applications are connected and integrated with salesforce CRM on which their business runs.

The virtual telephony software is the representation of a gradual movement from an App world to an API world. With a mini Internet-of-Things setup, products can talk to other products via APIs, all on the cloud.

Why is this important for a CIO? It removes the need to provision resources for daily functioning from various teams, or to worry about scale, security and capex costs. Needless to say, the team’s focus shifts to optimising the business process and not maintaining the tools used to facilitate the workflow.

Case Study: Food delivery companies, operating at a scale via an App

Food delivery companies are operating at a scale of tens of thousands of orders a day mostly via App. But, sourcing food and managing the deliveries are problematic as the workforce involved is not always loyal to the business.

Imagine managing the inventory of telephone communication conducted by employees using it for work and personal calls. With cloud telephony click-to-call solution, companies can register new employees into their system with their personal phone number which serves as their work phone during delivery hours.

With the employment of cloud telephony services, CIOs can improve productivity with efficient and systematic measurement of performance metrics.

Finding a partner

Partner with a vendor who has expertise and experience in providing cloud telephony services under approved regulations.