12 Life-Altering Financial Secrets

4 Buy and hold

Mentally divide your financial strategy into two parts: Positive cash flow and owning long-term wealth-creating assets. Don’t mix them together.

To create positive cash flow, you must have a skill that’s relatively rare and in demand. Positive monthly cash flow doesn’t have to be that much; it just needs to be enough to survive and not stress you out. Then you can be patient with your long-term wealth-creating assets because you have the cash flow.

For example, a lot of people buy real estate just to ‘flip’ the properties, which is fine if your full-time business is the real estate flipping game. But if you ask Warren Buffett, the real way to create long-term wealth in real estate and the stock market is via a ‘buy and hold’ strategy. You buy solid businesses and real estate with solid rentals, hold them for a long time and let compound interest (which Albert Einstein said is the eighth wonder of the world) work on your behalf. — Tai Lopez, investor and advisor to many multimillion-dollar businesses who has built an eight-figure (US dollar) online empire.

