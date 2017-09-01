How Body20 Moves Their Franchisees In The Direction Of Success

Nivi Kassiram, owner of Body20 Atholl Square in Sandton, left behind her career in finance to focus on being a new mom. Little did she know that this decision would lead her into a venture that would enrich her physically, financially and emotionally.

“After I had my baby I struggled to lose the weight,” she says. “I attended a Body20 trial session. I was new to the concept and curious to try it.”

Nivi loved the experience, but she saw something bigger than simply meeting her weight-loss goals — she saw a business opportunity. A franchise gave Nivi a way to join an established brand with proven systems, while still owning her own business.

“My husband and business partner, Priyesh, who is a doctor, has always been my support and was instrumental in showing me the upside of the business and the validity of the science involved.”

After doing her due diligence, Nivi confirmed that Body20’s unique electro muscle stimulation training concept has established a niche in an untapped market, making the brand a worthwhile investment.

Leaving the comfort zone

As a new franchisee in a pioneering location, settling into her role as a first-time business owner was a challenge, but a supportive franchisor eased her in.

“Bertus Albertse is hands on and extremely smart,” Nivi says of her franchisor.

“We’re close to him and understand how he operates. His energy, passion and approachability influences everyone in the business network.”

The personalised support coupled with the easy buy into the franchise was enough for Nivi to get into Body20. “We’re an agile brand that never rests,” she says.

Lessons learnt

Many franchisees buy a business and get someone else to run it. “Owner-operation is vital. You need to be part of the brand. It all ties in with having your finger on the pulse of your industry and the business, and knowing your clients personally. Your clients’ goals become your goals, you feel their pain and celebrate their achievements,” she says.

“We change lives doing what we do every single day,” says Nivi.

“Some clients have undergone so much of a transformation that they are even able to come off their blood pressure medication, or complete a sports event that has always been a goal.”

To keep clients motivated, Nivi’s team focus on a personalised touch, ensuring each Body20 client feels special when they walk through the door.

“Your staff are an extension of your business and if they love what they do, clients will enjoy being there and look forward to each session. Our trainers all have their unique strong points and we’re always keeping the training fresh and dynamic, making sure we’re effective and ensuring the training is not boring. We’re a lifestyle brand and work relentlessly in the pursuit of a holistic, sustainable solution for our clients’ ultimate goals.”