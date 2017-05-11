Sunburst Electric Franchising Opportunity For Franchisees

Let’s start at the beginning

The rights to sell Mr. Electric in South Africa were purchased in 2015. Mr Electric originates from the USA and is known as a global franchise organisation which provides electrical installation and repair services. Mr. Electric is a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group, Inc., the holding company of a family of service franchises with consists of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, AireServ, Five Star Painting, Mr. Handyman & Mr. Appliance among others.

Unfortunately, the Mr. Electric name is registered to another entity in South Africa, therefore the franchise was renamed to Sunburst Electric. The franchise system has been in global operation since 1994 and with a huge gap in the South African market for excellent customer service in the electrical industry, it made absolute sense to launch this well known, global electrical contracting franchise on South African soil.

Related: 3 Secrets To Franchising Success

Why choose Sunburst Electric?

With over 30 years experience, franchisees can place confidence in the fact that Sunburst Electric is a globally proven franchise system. Local as well as international support is readily available to all franchisees, from operational and marketing support to day-to-day business support. Sunburst Electric aims to help our franchisees succeed.

Our focus is Expert Electrical Service accompanied with providing excellent customer service by getting the job done right the first time.

Related: Should You Purchase An Existing Franchise?

Complete turnkey solution

Joining a Sunburst Electric franchise means that you will get a complete turnkey solution. The setup cost is inclusive of equipment, hardware and software, marketing material, training as well as a fully branded vehicle. The great part is that, as a franchisee you could leave Head Office, after your extremely valuable and informative training and start working immediately without waiting another second to start making profits.