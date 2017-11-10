Passion For People Nabs Franchisor Of The Year Award

Passion For People Nabs Franchisor Of The Year Award

The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group was announced Franchisor of the Year 2017 by the National Small Business Chamber of South Africa (NSBC) at a gala event held in Johannesburg on 9 November 2017. This is over and above also receiving the NSBC’s South Africa Top 20 Small Business and Entrepreneurship Award for the same year.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Group, Group Directors Adriaan de Bruyn and Kobie Malan expressed their appreciation towards those who made this outstanding achievement possible.

“This accomplishment gives recognition to the hard work that has gone into building The Daily Coffee Café brand thus far. It, especially, acknowledges our passion for people and the dedication of the franchisor and franchisees alike to offer South Africa more than merely a coffee café franchise, but a welcoming space and good coffee to come home to,” De Bruyn said upon receiving the awards.

Malan expressed his appreciation towards the NSBC for hosting the competition. “Competitions such as these serve more than one purpose,” he said.

“Not only does it give recognition to the winners, but to all of those that entered. We feel honoured to be associated with the contenders and look forward to continue with them to make a difference in the lives of South Africans as only true entrepreneurs like us can do.”

