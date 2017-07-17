Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen Now In South Africa (It’s About Time)

The iconic American restaurant brand, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, will soon serve authentic Louisiana-inspired chicken in South Africa. From July 13, 2017, guests can experience the mouth-watering menu at the first Popeyes restaurant in South Africa, located in the Sandton City food court.

Popeyes restaurants offer signature bone-in fried chicken, available in spicy or mild flavours, along with boneless chicken tenders and a wide variety of delicious Signature Sides, featuring the fan favourite, Cajun fries.

“We’re very excited to join the Popeyes family and bring the iconic brand to South Africa,” said Jaye Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer for South African based, Siyaghopa Trading Group. “We think our South African guests will love the signature blend of spices and flavours we’ll bring to the table.”

The chicken-loving nation of South Africa can finally enjoy the distinctive flavours of Popeyes fried chicken and tasty Cajun fries. Here are a few facts about Popeyes to get you ready for the grand opening.

Where did Popeyes get its name?

Everyone thinks Popeyes got its name from the spinach-loving cartoon character, but the name actually came from a famous fictional 1970’s detective. Detective Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle, the fictional lead character of the movie, The French Connection, is the real inspiration behind the brand name.

Popeyes around the world

Popeyes currently has restaurants in more than 25 countries.

The Popeyes restaurant in Sandton City, Johannesburg is the only Popeyes on the continent of Africa and the first to open in South Africa.

What makes Popeyes so unique?

Popeyes founder, Al Copeland, created a one-of-a-kind chicken recipe that is marinated in Louisiana-inspired seasonings, then hand battered, breaded and fried – creating a ‘ juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside’ chicken guests have been craving for more than 45 years.

Popeyes has proprietary seasonings that are used to marinate the chicken for 12 hours, creating the richly seasoned flavours in both the mild and spicy versions.

At least 60% of the employees at the Popeyes in Sandton City are first-time work-seekers from Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator who have been trained to meet Popeyes international requirements.

Spice… and all things nice

At Popeyes, flavour is everything! The Popeyes chicken recipe is based on a 300-year old culinary tradition, which incorporates a fusion of cooking styles, a rich blend of proprietary seasoning and spices sourced from around the globe, including Africa.

Popeyes offers both well-seasoned mild chicken, as well as a more spicy chicken option that South Africans are bound to love.

What’s in a biscuit?

Have you heard of the famous American Biscuit, but not had the pleasure of tasting? Get your taste buds ready – this legendary American side dish is a speciality of Popeyes.

The delicious and freshly baked Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit join a wide selection o f authentic Signature Sides available on the local menu.

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen South Africa will serve Halaal chicken and is certified by the South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA).