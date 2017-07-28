How To Drive Customer Referrals

A highly effective part of marketing is referrals, where you get satisfied customers to refer their friends to you.

At the same time they are difficult to secure. A less challenging type of referral is the testimonial, where you get a customer to write – or film – a recommendation of your business based on a positive experience they have had. You then use this in your in-house communication as a poster, on your email newsletter, on your website, or on your social media.

Short video clips from satisfied customers could be a great, versatile way to do it:

“Hamley’s isn’t just a toy store, it’s an experience,” they might say. “My daughter makes me visit there every time we’re in Sandton!”

Or “I don’t really have time to exercise, but I can spare half an hour a week. Luckily, with BodyTec, that’s all I need!”

Or “It’s the best Japanese restaurant in South Africa. I bring all my friends here!”

Service Tip: A quick guide to driving referrals