Osteostrong: An Exploding Global Movement Of Positive Change

Kyle Zagrodzkys’ sincere passion for what he does made me smile in recognition of traits that I am always searching for in a leader, which is a love for people that is drastically enhanced by the positive multiplication factor of having the heart of a servant.

The climate of the interview was one of tangible enthusiasm as the author witnessed a serial entrepreneur at the cusp of global expansion, share his thoughts on his company with refreshing transparency.

The CEO and founder of OsteoStrong speaks with a sense of awe, visible in his eyes, of his business relationship with Tony Robbins and his mission to change lives through this innovative franchise system.

Yes, you read correctly, the iconic performance coach and entrepreneur Tony Robbins who authored Awaken the Giant Within and recently Money Master the Game: 7 Simple steps to financial freedom, is a very enthusiastic and committed advocate for OsteoStrong and Kyles’ business partner. Sincerely and truthfully sharing the same value system is often the rock on which sustainable, successful and world-famous business partnerships are built.

Related: Start A Service Franchise: Cash In On These 3 Successful Models

The franchise system OsteoStrong, is the collateral beauty emanating from Kyles’ most highly regarded value of giving to others and is set to become a global phenomenon within the next couple of years.

OsteoStrongs’ patent-pending robotic technology is based upon the research of Dr. John Jaquish, PhD who’s journey in life sciences started when his mother told him that she was diagnosed with osteoporosis. He invented a device which purpose is to trigger the effects of high impact loading without the risk of injury! The result of a once-weekly treatment utilising this device is over 14% gains in bone density in both the spine and hip over a just 6 months!

The reader, at first glance might have the same impression as the authors initial paradigm of this systems’ value offering, that is simply put, that OsteoStrong is the most effective cure purely for those at an advanced age with the focus of combatting or preventing osteoporosis.

The above assertion is however a dramatic deviation from the whole truth. Although this system is proving itself to be the most advanced and effective cure for osteoporosis, any athlete engaged in any discipline and of any age can receive a vast range of performance enhancing benefits from this innovative system.

When you increase your skeletal strength, it dramatically impacts your total strength output. As an example, during a four-year case study that engaged 500 subjects, the average strength gains were increased by a whopping 290%! These results were achieved through a total of 1 session per week at seven minutes per session.

The author was amazed to learn from Kyle first-hand that the awe-inspiring and very typical results are achieved with virtually no effort on the clients’ part. Your total commitment as a client is to go to a facility once a week for seven minutes, engage in four extremely safe “trigger events” (high impact loading) dressed as you are to receive a plethora of benefits over time.

Related: 7 Laws Of Great Pricing

It is common for clients to see a rapid and vast improvement in speed, agility, and balance. Clients also in general report that general niggles such as shoulder, lower back and knee pain disappear. A compound effect of the combination of all the benefits mentioned is a much-improved general sense of wellbeing.

OsteoStrong does not compete with anyone in the gym or wellness industry. Instead, its highly unique value proposition compliments the offering of all businesses related to fitness and health.

This cutting-edge innovation is a franchise system, a business, yet more importantly it is exploding as a global movement of positive change. Commitments for the development of over seven hundred and fifty franchises have been signed and the franchise management team is working overtime to keep up with the amount of franchise enquiries. They do keep up though, as their commitment to positively affect as many lives as they can, is unshakeable.

As the author was about to end the interview with Kyle he recognised a certain peaceful look on this business leaders’ face that can only be derived from a sense of knowing that he is changing lives and making a difference through sincere giving. We are all heartily invited to take part in this movement of positive change that is OsteoStrong, and for the sake of our own general wellbeing we should not turn down the invitation.