6 Resources For Start-Ups Looking For Alternative Funding

Anyone who has ever considered starting their own business, or is currently in the process of doing so, know that every little bit helps when it comes to making ends meet.

Part of the charm of start-up culture is the low-budget creative atmosphere that seems to continually fuel innovation. But, eventually you’re going to have to keep the lights on and water running, and you can’t do that with creativity alone.

Whether you are a business that is just starting out, or already well on your way, there are plenty of online platforms that offer startups advice and funding opportunities.

Here are 6 online resources that can help you pay the bills and grow your business.

1Kickstarter

At one point it seemed that anyone with a clever idea could make a video showing why the world should invest in the next big thing. While a lot of crazy projects have gotten funded over the years, utilising a crowdfunding platform like Kickstarter continues to be a viable way to get your project off the ground. Of course, if you want to reach your funding goals, it’s best that you have already done your market research, have a solid plan, and treat crowdfunding like a global VC.

2Toptal

Those who are new to the start-up world, might not know exactly where to start when it comes to looking for funding. While the freelance economy has grown immensely in the last 5 years, it’s important to know where to look.

Platforms like Toptal allows businesses have access to freelance professionals that specialise startup funding. Start-ups seeking a consultant on Toptal can also rest easy knowing that they carefully screen each candidate, ensuring they have the necessary professional background and experience to guarantee a successful project.

3Appbackr

If you couldn’t already tell by the name, appbcker is definitely worth checking out if you are a start-up working in app technology for both Android and Iphone.

The platform helps people discover different apps through the crowdsourcing model. Investors can scroll through apps from around the world, and if they like what they see, they can choose to invest.

Funding incentive is based on an investor’s ability to purchase an app for wholesale price, eventually making a profit once the app starts flying off the shelves in the official app store.

4Gust

Investors are more likely to invest locally, which is why Gust is an attractive option for start-ups around the world, as they represent over eighty countries worldwide. Founded by a team of investors and lawyers, Gust knows their way around the start-up world.

With portals for both start-ups and investors, the platform seamlessly connects those seeking funds and those looking to invest. Start-ups can create a profile on Gust, and also have access to tools and tips to help them regulate finances and legal matters.

5AngelList

Not just for investment, although that is a major part of the platform, AngelList is also a great place to find start-up jobs as well as recruitment. Those start-ups that are looking to expand can greatly benefit from this feature, while also getting their name out there to potential investors.

Their syndicate platform, led by technology experts make room for those who are looking to invest the chance to apply to a lead or directly invest in a fund.

6Seedrs

From top corporations to big name accelerators, Seedrs aims to simplify the process for investors to fund start-ups.

Providing a vast network of investors from 48 different countries who can tap into an additionally impressive network of start-ups, there is plenty of room for collaboration on this platform.

Seedrs also encourages investor and start-up relations to continue after the transaction is made. Their online and offline networks aim keep both startups and investors in the loop.