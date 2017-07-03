Howard Mann, President Brickyard Partners – How To Survive The Struggle...

[PODCAST] Howard Mann, President Brickyard Partners – How To Survive The Struggle Of Running A Business


Matt Brown



Matt Brown chats to Howard Mann, a US based business turnaround specialist with 17 years experience in helping entrepreneurs survive the struggle of running a business.

  • Why all entrepreneurs including Mark Zuckerberg go through the struggle
  • How to sell your business and why it can be an unfulfilling experience
  • Why raising capital for your business may not fix it
  • Why pride gets in the way of an entrepreneurs success
  • How to implement a growth strategy in your business
  • How to re-iginite your passion for running a business.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes. 



Matt Brown is the CEO of Digital Kungfu a strategic business consultancy. He is also the host of the Matt Brown Show - a podcast empowering and entrepreneurs around the globe.

