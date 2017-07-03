[PODCAST] Howard Mann, President Brickyard Partners – How To Survive The Struggle Of Running A Business

Howard Mann, President Brickyard Partners – How To Survive The Struggle...

Matt Brown chats to Howard Mann, a US based business turnaround specialist with 17 years experience in helping entrepreneurs survive the struggle of running a business.

Why all entrepreneurs including Mark Zuckerberg go through the struggle

How to sell your business and why it can be an unfulfilling experience

Why raising capital for your business may not fix it

Why pride gets in the way of an entrepreneurs success

How to implement a growth strategy in your business

How to re-iginite your passion for running a business.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes.