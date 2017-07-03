[PODCAST] Howard Mann, President Brickyard Partners – How To Survive The Struggle Of Running A Business

Related: [PODCAST] Brad Shorkend – How To Be A leader
Matt Brown chats to Howard Mann, a US based business turnaround specialist with 17 years experience in helping entrepreneurs survive the struggle of running a business.
- Why all entrepreneurs including Mark Zuckerberg go through the struggle
- How to sell your business and why it can be an unfulfilling experience
- Why raising capital for your business may not fix it
- Why pride gets in the way of an entrepreneurs success
- How to implement a growth strategy in your business
- How to re-iginite your passion for running a business.