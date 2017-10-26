Brands In Glass Boxes Shouldn’t Throw Stones

Transparency is trending in consumer experience. Next level relatability and accountability are not merely desirable attributes; they are prerequisites if your brand hopes to stand a chance in the emerging climate. Sharing insider info about all levels of role player experiences of your brand shows responsibility and authenticity.

Consumer expectation is now to connect with a brand’s inner world. Occasional touchpoints are necessary but not nearly enough in a hyper-connected marketplace.

If you aren’t ready to bare it all, give the inner workings of your brand a makeover, and then share an account of goals achieved towards transformation. This will bring a personal element that your consumers can connect with. A sense of story and progression is both engaging and increases the human element in an overly technological climate that is potentially alienating.

Acknowledge brand limitations and involve consumers in your evolution as one of your smartest marketing tools.

Glass box brands can engender a sense of progress and positivity. Supporting constructive change will receive growing support, as evidenced by moves made by some big brands. Furniture retailer Ikea has doubled statutory parental leave for example.

Think about how you can better serve your employees. Increased productivity should be a by-product and not the goal. A shift in priorities means moving away from results driven approaches to instead encouraging human actualisation and development.

The look-through principal means consumers are directly reassured of cultural and social responsibility being upheld. Support for glass box brands is reinforced through self-evident positive impacts on a wider context.

Another upside to transparency is that your brand’s successes will enjoy increased visibility without your needing to spend more on marketing strategies.

Once your brand makes the transition from black box to glass box, you are likely to find energies freed up for more beneficial focuses than concealment, which is a liberating new framework in which to be operating.