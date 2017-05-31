[PODCAST]: Listen To Rich Mullholland Share Tips On Building Your Personal Brand

: Listen To Rich Mullholland Share Tips On Building Your Personal Brand

Matt Brown chats to entrepreneur and branding expert Rich Mullholland, CEO of Missing Link, about the power of having a personal brand as an entrepreneur.

A personal brand can speak for you in rooms that you aren’t in

It builds brand equity that differentiates you from the crowd

‘Victory conditions’ create a business that can build its own successes – and this too starts with an incredible brand.

Know more about Rich Mullholland here.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes: http://www.digitalkungfu.co.za/rich-mulholland-ceo-missing-link/

