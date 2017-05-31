[PODCAST]: Listen To Rich Mullholland Share Tips On Building Your Personal Brand

: Listen To Rich Mullholland Share Tips On Building Your Personal Brand

Matt Brown chats to entrepreneur and branding expert Rich Mullholland, CEO of Missing Linkabout the power of having a personal brand as an entrepreneur. 

  • A personal brand can speak for you in rooms that you aren’t in
  • It builds brand equity that differentiates you from the crowd
  • ‘Victory conditions’ create a business that can build its own successes – and this too starts with an incredible brand.

Know more about Rich Mullholland here.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes: http://www.digitalkungfu.co.za/rich-mulholland-ceo-missing-link/

Matt shares his own journey rebranding his podcast – The Digital Kungfu Show – to the the Matt Brown Show powered by Digital Kungfu.

Matt Brown is the CEO of Digital Kungfu - a digital business consultancy. He is also the host of the Matt Brown Show - a podcast empowering and entrepreneurs around the globe.

