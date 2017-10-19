Great Email Marketing Tools For Small Business

Estimates show that the number of email users will rise to 2.9 billion by 2019. In addition, about 60% of people choose email as the most preferred method of communication and to receive regular updates from businesses whose products and services they use. Contrary to the popular belief, email marketing is alive and well. In fact, it can do wonders for small businesses when implemented properly.

Different tools and platforms make it easier to create email marketing campaigns and this post presents amazing options every small business should consider.

Founded as Rowing Software in 1995, Constant Contact has become one of the largest email marketing services in the world. What makes this tool amazing is the ease of use, even beginners can start with Constant Contact and easily perform their tasks without stressing themselves out.

Constant Contact allows you to easily manage contacts, email lists, email templates, and so much more. With a built-in editor, users can customise the email template of their choice and personalize their campaigns.

The platform also involves automatic sending of the right message at the right time. For example, you can use Constant Contact to send welcome, birthday, and anniversary emails. One of the best features of this platform is the ability to track success in real time and identify your strengths and weaknesses.

AWeber is one of the most popular email marketing service providers in the world for a good reason – it offers a number of different tools you can use to turn your ideas into reality. This tool allows you to send email newsletters and choose from more than 700 templates that you can customise with drag and drop editor.

Besides sending emails to potential and current customers, you also have to manage subscribers. With AWeber, you can easily collect, track, and manage the subscribers list to optimise the entire campaign. What we appreciate the most about this platform is the ability to track how many people open emails, click on the links, visit your website, and so much more.

The primary idea behind ConvertKit is that there is no one size fits all approach to email marketing. Even though it’s extremely easy to use this platform, ConvertKit is powerful too. The platform was primarily created for bloggers, but its applications are numerous and now small business owners, course creators, YouTubers, podcasters, and many other individuals use this tool with a high success rate.

One of the best features of ConvertKit is the option to increase conversions with automated emails that feel personal. The platform has simple, but powerful automations that do all the tedious work while allowing you to focus on more demanding tasks and projects.

The success of email marketing campaign depends on tools you use. That being said, these tools don’t revolve around platforms for creating email templates or tracking success, you also have to provide high-quality content. In order to make sure recipients open their emails every time, you have to provide value and text without spelling and grammar errors or poor sentence structure. This is where Assignment Helper professional writing service steps in.

What makes this website so practical is that all files you receive are 100% unique and original and fast delivery. Plus, you can order different types of papers based on your needs and preferences. As a result, you’ll send high-quality emails to your current or potential customers.

GetReponse makes email marketing seem incredibly easy, which is why it is ideal for beginners. With the unlimited design possibilities, users can explore their creativity and experiment with different options until they find a perfect match for their needs. Just use an HTML code or drag and drop feature to make the edits and your job is done. You have more than 500 templates to customise and edit, which is amazing.

With this tool, you can use advanced segmentation features that allow you to create groups of similar contacts in order to send relevant and highly-targeted messages. This feature groups contacts based on geolocation, custom data, source, subscription date, and other parameters.

Email marketing stats

Email is the 3 rd most influential source of information for the B2B audience. Only colleague recommendations and industry-specific thought leaders are more influential

most influential for the B2B audience. Only colleague recommendations and industry-specific thought leaders are more influential 82% of B2B and B2C companies use email marketing

73% of millennials identify email as the preferred means of business communication

More than 75% of email revenue is generated by triggered campaigns, rather than generic or one size fits all campaigns

by triggered campaigns, rather than generic or one size fits all campaigns People who buy products marketed through email spend 138% more than their counterparts who don’t receive email offers

Personalised email messages improve click throughs on a call-to-action by 14% and conversions by 10%.

Bottom line

Email marketing is a practical addition to every digital marketing strategy, especially for small businesses. This marketing method allows you to establish a better relationship with current or potential customers and promote your business without spending too much money. All you have to do is to invest in a practical tool that matches your needs and preferences.