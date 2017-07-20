10 Instagram Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

1Check out these 10 Instagram accounts that every entrepreneur should be following
As a social channel that garners more than 700 million monthly users, Instagram is a great source for inspiration and motivation. That is, if you’re following the right people.
Fill up your feed with motivational quotes, inspiring stories and exciting videos by following some of the latest and greatest in the industry – as well as some lesser-known names.
2Gary Vaynerchuk
Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, international speaker and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk is one of the most inspirational business leaders of our time. His outgoing, ruthless personality pushes his followers to be their best. With 1.7 million-plus followers, his Instagram account is full of motivational quotes, videos and lessons to help you launch a business and pursue your passions.
3Tony Robbins
Businessman, bestselling author, life coach and thought leader Tony Robbins seeks to empower people to achieve their dreams. He’s become one of the most recognised faces in leadership coaching, helping people around the world reach their maximum potential.
His Instagram has garnered much attention with its 1.4 million followers because it’s not only a source for inspiration with motivational quotes and videos, but it also gives you a glimpse at Robbins’s personal life.
4Brene Brown
Brene Brown is an academic, bestselling author and acclaimed public speaker. She studies human emotions and has one of the most popular Ted Talks of all time, “The power of vulnerability.” She trains people to be brave, authentic and effective leaders. To her 554 000-plus Instagram followers, she shares some of her favourite things (such as food, books and idols), motivational quotes and photos and fun images that show her balanced and healthy lifestyle.
5Peter Voogd
If you’re looking for some daily motivation, look no further. Entrepreneur and bestselling author Peter Voogd’s Instagram is a one-stop shop for inspirational quotes on entrepreneurship, following your dreams, bouncing back from failure and more. With 61 000 followers, his Instagram seems like an undiscovered gold mine for daily advice.
6Gabby Bernstein
Named “a new thought leader” by Oprah Winfrey, Gabby Bernstein is an author, life coach and motivational speaker. She teaches people the power of self-love and a balanced lifestyle. Her bubbly and positive personality shines through her Instagram posts with inspiring quotes, pictures from her life, relaxing scenic images and some of her favourite books.
Do you want to welcome massive abundance into your life? 🍒 When your spiritual practice has changed your life, you want to share what you’ve learned. You may feel called to write or coach. Maybe even start a business. ⭐️ But you might also think it’s inauthentic to charge for spiritual work. ⭐️ Or that truly fulfilling work rarely comes with a big paycheck…. ⭐️ Or that you can’t bring your spiritual principles into your current job. ⭐️ I hear these myths time and time again. I hear them from life coaches, marketing managers, lawyers, you name it. ⭐️ I used to believe this too! ⭐️ But for the past decade I’ve helped people from every type of career bring their spiritual principles into their work — and make money doing what they love! ⭐️ I’m committed to BUSTING these myths and helping you share your spiritual lessons. 👊 So I created a FREE training video that helps you clear your blocks and earn big! The video is up for just a limited time, so check it out at the link in my bow @gabbybernstein Here’s what you can expect in this free video:👇 Bust the myth that it’s “not spiritual” to earn for your great work My step-by-step process for bringing purpose into your career The 3 things that block your abundance — and how to fix them 👇 Watch now at the link in bio @gabbybernstein
7Lewis Howes
With his hit podcast, Lewis Howes provides the world with a free source of motivation – and his Instagram account is not different. To his 321 000 followers, the entrepreneur, author and former pro athlete shares inspirational stories, quotes and videos to help get you to pursue your dreams.
8Arvin Lal
Arvin Lal is an entrepreneur who launched health supplement company Shredz Supplements. He’s passionate, disciplined and motivated, and uses Instagram to brand himself and teach others to be their best selves. With more than 887 000 followers, Lal shares motivational quotes, updates on what he’s doing and other catchy images that will get your heart pumping.
24 hours. 1,440 minutes. 86,400 seconds. . We all have the same number of seconds, minutes, and hours in a day. The difference is what we choose to do with them. . How did you spend your weekend? Did you spend it partying? Watching TV? Talking about meaningless gossip? . Or did you follow through with your commitment of doing what’s necessary to reach your goals? . Many people in this world won’t have the privilege of seeing another morning, so don’t waste yours. When you wake up tomorrow, be fired up about your life. . When my feet hit the floor, the clock starts ticking for me and I know I’m not going to waste a second doing something that’s not valuable to my end goal. . I have Zero time for Gossip. Zero time for Negativity. Zero time for Television. Zero time for Doubt. Zero time for BS. . You have greatness within you. You have the choice to change the direction of your life. I don’t care if you are broke, if you dropped out of school, or if you’ve made mistakes in the past. None of that matters. We’ve all made mistakes and I’m here to tell you that you have what it takes to make your dreams a reality and leave behind the legacy you were meant to.
9Caleb Maddix
Caleb Maddix is 15-years-old and he’s already an author of six books, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer. Voted in Forbes’ Top 30 Under 30, there’s much to learn from the teenager, and his Instagram is a great place to start. With approximately 50 000 followers, his Instagram is full of inspiring quotes, helpful videos and touching stories.
If Bill Gates says something your gut disagrees with… don’t listen to it. If I say something your gut doesn’t agree with… don’t listen to it. If you have an opportunity to make a million dollars but it doesn’t align with your values… don’t do it! Stay true to yourself and all will work out! #MaddixAddicts #CalebMaddix #MattMaddix . Ps – We, Maddix Addicts, were just voted in the Top Ten Must Follow Entrepreneurial Instagram Accounts by @entrepreneur! Thx for all the follows, likes, and comments! We are a movement and we are changing the world!
10Gerard Adams
The co-founder of Elite Daily and now the “millennial mentor,” Gerard Adams is on a mission to empower others to be successful. He seeks to help mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and share his business knowledge with the rest of the world through his video series, Leaders Create Leaders (distributed on Entrepreneur Network), and his social channels. Followed by more than 301,000 Instagram users, Adams shares what he’s up to, inspirational videos and quotes.
In life, there are two types of pain: the pain of discipline and the pain of regret. Most people chose the pain of regret, not knowing that once it hits you, you can´t make it disappear. – Discipline represents the most important attribute when striving for success and working towards a goal – not talent, not intelligence, not luck. When staying disciplined, you will go through pain. – Remember that the pain is temporary and the glory is forever. Proactively think about the pain of discipline and the pain of regret. Make a conscious decision in your day-to-day activities and allow yourself to grow stronger by staying disciplined! #MotivationMonday #OwnIt
11Sara Blakely
A mother of four and the inventor of Spanx, Sara Blakely lives a busy life and shares it with her 47 000 followers on Instagram. Blakely is funny, outgoing and driven and she demonstrates her quirky personality and go-getter persona through funny images, her whereabouts and personal stories.
