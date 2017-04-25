A Guide to Optimising Your Business’ Social Media Usage

Social media is functional in countless ways, to manage your brand, or share information. You can raise awareness or funds, share business updates, and most importantly, create meaningful relationships.

Various social media platforms are available, take advantage of their unique features to publicise your business. The trick is creating appealing and informative content, give people a reason to follow/like you. Create accounts across different medias, so you can attract a variety of social media users. Here are some pointers on how to optimise your social media usage.

Instagram

This picture sharing media is mistaken as only practical to product sellers; service providers may dismiss it. Your business isn’t just about what you are selling, there’s more to it.

Say for instance you’re introducing new staff uniform, or have renovated/relocated your offices, you can capture these developments and share on Instagram. Share a picture of a satisfied client with a caption quoting them. Post your daily activities, share what you and your team do, show your followers how you can benefit them.

Facebook Messenger

Messenger’s strength is underestimated since it’s viewed behind sister Facebook’s shadow. Messenger is good for personal engagement. It has an interesting bar code feature called messenger code, which can be used on and offline.

Imagine you’re on the go and run out of business cards, don’t worry, you can share your contacts with anyone, simply scan each other’s codes to access your profiles. Offline it can be printed on material like product packages, or print advertisements when scanned, one finds your details. Commit to chat with your clients whenever they need you, otherwise, don’t use messenger.

Facebook

Anyone with a Facebook account can create a page which will be accessible to any Facebook user who chooses to like it. Another option is creating a members’ only group. Facebook is good to update your clients through posts, sharing pics and videos. Use Facebook to interact with your clients and maintain relationships.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a platform to network with the like-minded, build your brand and recruit ideal employees at the comfort of your office. There’s no pressure to make a good first impression, but a chance to continuously build a good reputation. You can learn from others in your industry and keep up-to-date with industry developments. Create or join groups, comment and give advice, to position yourself as an industry expert. Craft your profile to be detailed and specific, to attack the like-minded.

Twitter

Your tweets are the ‘breaking news’ of your business, construct them to be selling headlines, enticing, and on point. Use your tweets to support pics or links that lead to your website.

Twitter has plenty possibilities, you can have a giveaway, share about discounts and update about your current affairs. Create meaningful hashtags, this way not just your followers, but any Twitter user can participate in your tweets. Tweet about industry current news as and when they happen.