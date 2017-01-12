How To Engage With Your Customers On Snapchat (Based On Their Location)

Snapchat users are looking for relevance and a candid way to express themselves and their experiences. And that’s exactly what they get from this time-sensitive social media platform.

There’s no way of editing Snaps so what you see is what you get, and Millennials love this go with the flow approach to sharing all about where they are at.

Brands are sitting up and taking notice of the huge potential for customer engagement through Snapchat. Add location-based Geofilters and you’ve set the perfect stage for hyper-hip marketing storytelling.

These overlays can be added by users to their snaps when they are at your brand’s locations.

Insights with impact

Spread your brand’s message by virtual word of mouth like wildfire. You will deliver authentic and unedited insights into customers’ experiences of your brand.

As Snaps expire within 24 hours, they are great for bringing hype to your events, sales and promotions.

Geofilters add huge personal impact to visits to your locations, because they reach beyond your customers, to their following, and so on, in a fun way.

How to create a Geofilter

Define the extent and duration of your Snapchat Geofilter campaign, working with your Snapchat representative. There are specific guidelines to follow in designing Geofilters that customers can then choose to add to their snaps from your locations.

Use Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop to create your design. Snapchat has templates for each programme. Submissions should be saved as web-optimised transparent PNG files, under 300KB each. The design should be 1080 pixels wide and 1920 pixels high. Leave a buffer zone of 149 pixels at the top and bottom of the design template which is the area your phone cover could block.

You’ll also need to create a geofence, which is the unique area where the filter will be available. Snapchat offers a map tool to help you create this.

You then upload your image, and answer submission questions. If the design is accepted, you will receive an email from Snapchat advising you of your accepted submission status.

Unique statement pieces

Ensure you have the necessary rights and permissions to include brand names, logos or trademarks. Your brand name must be included in your Geofilter. Each Geofilter should be unique to each campaign. This is a great opportunity for diversity and allows room to play and keep fans guessing as to what you will come up with next.