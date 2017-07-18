3 Reasons You Should Embrace Change

People often react to change in a negative manner – but what if we took the opportunity to embrace change instead? To step outside of our comfort zone of what we “know” and allow ourselves to be exposed to something new with an open mind and no negative energy?

Change can be a powerful and eye-opening experience and often key moments in the lives of some of the great leaders of our time were brought about by a change in circumstance outside of their control. Instead of allowing the change to stifle them, many used the change as a motivating factor to overcome new and unexplored challenges and became changed for the better themselves.

Why don’t we do the same? Here are three reasons you should embrace change:

1Change allows you to grow and learn

Life often happens to us. We don’t often take the time to break routine and expose ourselves to something new. And then when life throws a change at us – we recoil.

Related: Managing Resistance To Change: An Essential Management And Leadership Skill

Next time let’s embrace that change by allowing ourselves to grow and learn:

Getting exposure to different industries or experience allows you to grow your skillset and not continue with the “same-old” approach of “doing things as we’ve always done them.”

Change is an essential component to develop and mature as a person. If we all continue living in our little bubble with minimal exposure to outside influences, we are limiting our growth opportunities, both intellectually and emotionally.

Doing different things allows you to broaden your horizons and view of the world. It makes you less subjective and allows you to adopt a more objective view of the world.

Why don’t you learn about something different to your field that you have interest in? It could be learning the basics of coding or just talking and mixing with people from different industries.

2We live in a fast-paced digital world

We are living in the fourth industrial revolution. Emerging technologies are being developed and adopted at an accelerating pace. You no longer need decades of practise in a particular field to become an expert. The time between an idea, development and go to market of a new technology keeps shortening. An expert in drones hasn’t been practising for 20 years – it is just the person who put in time and effort to upskill.

Have a beginner mind-set: Be open and willing to learn new things. It could be as easy as reading publicly available material and watching online videos. Upskill yourself by understanding new terminology so that you are not left behind – for example, AI, IoT, robotics, automation, nanotechnology and blockchain.

The world is currently full of opportunities – you need to be brave and lead the way (be a disrupter).

Related: 8 Tiny Changes to Make Your Life 10 Times More Enjoyable

3Being adaptable and flexible is important

If you are too tied your master plan you may be living with blinkers on and not be able to adapt to your external environment when necessary. Various forces could impact your plan such as economic or political factors, new competitors or disruptors such as emerging technologies.

It is good to have a plan or framework to guide you in achieving your goals, but allow sufficient flexibility in your plan to be able to bend like bamboo in times of change rather than break.

Be open to new ideas. Choose agility over rigidity. See change as an opportunity.