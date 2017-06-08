10 YouTube Channels Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Rose Leadem
Tony Robbins

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established business owner, there’s always more to learn when it comes to running a business, being a leader and having a winning mindset. And while there are books, podcasts and Instagram accounts that serve as great sources for inspiration – another treasure trove of knowledge can be found on YouTube.

From productivity tips to personal branding, there are a number of YouTube stars and channels that can help you grow your business and be your best self. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these 10 YouTube channels every entrepreneur should subscribe to.

2TED Talks
Amy Cuddy – Ted Talk

With the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” TED’s YouTube channel is a given for aspiring and established entrepreneurs. With individuals ranging from Tony Robbins to Amy Cuddy – TED Talks cover a variety of topics and there’s really something for everyone.

3Gary Vaynerchuk
Gary Vaynerchuk
With a few successful businesses under his belt, it’s no doubt Gary Vaynerchuk knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship. On top of teaching you about getting started, having the right mindset and being a leader, his intensity and out-there personality will push you to be your best self.

4Marie Forleo
Marie Forleo
Through her YouTube channel, life coach, public speaker and author Marie Forleo wants to help you achieve your dreams and change the world. Exploring new ideas and strategies, Forleo meets with other famous entrepreneurs and business leaders to discuss a range of topics from productivity to spirituality to technology.
5Brian Tracy
Brian Tracy
Bestselling author and motivational speaker Brian Tracy’s YouTube channel is a great source for anyone looking to improve mentally, financially and professionally. Tracy focuses on personal development and in his videos shares tips on a number of topics, including goal-setting, productivity, success, self-discipline and more.

6Robin Sharma
Robin Sharma
The YouTube channel of Robin Sharma, a bestselling author and leadership speaker, is a great place to go for advice on anything from combatting procrastination to social media to bouncing back from failure.
7Dan Martell
Dan Martell
As an entrepreneur, investor and marketer, Dan Martell’s skills are plentiful. Whether you’re looking for advice on branding or hiring a remote team or information on venture capital or success strategies – his YouTube channel covers just about everything relevant to entrepreneurs.

8Derek Halpern
Derek Halpern
Derek Halpern, CEO and founder of internet marketing company Social Triggers, has dedicated his career to helping others boost their businesses and do their best work. The Social Triggers YouTube, hosted by Halpern, offers video advice on how to beat the competition, stop making excuses, landing media coverage and more.
9Sunny Lenarduzzi
Sunny Lenarduzzi
When it comes to creating online content, Sunny Lenarduzzi is a pro. From branding to being your own boss, Lenarduzzi’s YouTube channel is a great place to go for anyone looking to boost his or her public image. Lenarduzzi has step-by-step video tutorials on topics such as YouTube, vlogging, Instagram and more.

10Roberto Blake
Roberto Blake
Whether you’re an artist, designer or creative-anything, Roberto Blake’s YouTube channel is great for anyone looking to get creative in business. Blake is a graphic designer, YouTube creator and marketer, and his videos are geared towards professionals looking to “create awesome things.” He shares lessons on topics such as how to grow your following to how to edit your videos.

11Brendon Burchard
Brendon Burchard
As a bestselling author, speaker and life coach, Brendon Burchard has dedicated himself to helping others develop both personally and professionally. His YouTube channel covers topics such as motivation, going beyond your comfort zone, thinking positively and more.
This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.

