10 YouTube Channels Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

1Talk about plugged in…
Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established business owner, there’s always more to learn when it comes to running a business, being a leader and having a winning mindset. And while there are books, podcasts and Instagram accounts that serve as great sources for inspiration – another treasure trove of knowledge can be found on YouTube.
From productivity tips to personal branding, there are a number of YouTube stars and channels that can help you grow your business and be your best self. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these 10 YouTube channels every entrepreneur should subscribe to.
2TED Talks
With the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” TED’s YouTube channel is a given for aspiring and established entrepreneurs. With individuals ranging from Tony Robbins to Amy Cuddy – TED Talks cover a variety of topics and there’s really something for everyone.
Related: 4 TED Talks To Help You Deal With Stress And Anxiety
3Gary Vaynerchuk
4Marie Forleo
5Brian Tracy
6Robin Sharma
7Dan Martell
8Derek Halpern
9Sunny Lenarduzzi
10Roberto Blake
11Brendon Burchard
This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.