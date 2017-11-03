4 Accounting Online Learning Courses From ACCA You Can Take For Free

ACCA-X is developed by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the world’s most forward-thinking professional accountancy body. Our online courses are hosted on the edX.org platform.

We aim to provide you with the world’s best online courses in accountancy, finance and business, equipping you with the skills to start or supercharge your career.

Our values:

We love accounting

We believe that high-quality accountancy tuition should be available to everyone. That’s why our introductory and intermediate online courses are free and can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

Being part of something bigger

At the heart of ACCA-X is our community of learners from all over the world. Our online community culture encourages collaboration and learners helping each other.

ACCA-X online learning programme offers the following free online courses:

These courses are 6 week long and ‘on-demand’ so you can start at any time you wish.

