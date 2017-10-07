8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg

8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg

By
Rose Leadem
-
SHARE

1Check out these eight quotes from one of Hollywood’s most inspirational leaders
The legendary director

There’s much to learn from the man behind some of your favorite classic movies like JawsE.T. and Jurassic Park. With his vivid imagination and ability to bring his biggest ideas to life, Hollywood’s beloved Steven Spielberg is an example to all.

His passion, creativity and motivation show that anything is possible. From a young age the award-winning director, screenwriter and producer was bound for cinematic fame. Having dropped out of college after being offered an opportunity at Universal Studios, Spielberg paved his path to success. However, after many years as a huge movie mogul and raising a seven kids, Spielberg decided to make his way back to school as an example to his children. At age 55, Spielberg graduated from college.

Examples like this show how the magical movie genius not only inspires on the screen, but off the screen as well. And there’s much more to learn from Spielberg too.

2On success
On the set of Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977).

“Life is one strong, long string of character-defining moments.” –Steven Spielberg

3On passion
A little more than passion

“Listen to that voice that tells you what you could do. Nothing will define your character more than that.” – Steven Spielberg

Related: 49 Inspirational Quotes And Mantras To Help You Overcome The Stress Of Running A Business

4On motivation
Spielberg with arms crossed

“Don’t turn away from what’s painful. Examine it. Challenge it.” – Steven Spielberg

5On leadership
On set of the Jaws movie

“Your job is to create a world that lasts forever.” – Steven Spielberg

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes To Help You Achieve Your Goals

6On the future
Looking into the future

“The way you create a better future is by studying the past.” – Steven Spielberg

7On empowerment
What you need to look at with empowerment

“In your defining moments, do not let your morals be swayed by convenience or expediency. Sticking to your character requires a lot of courage.” – Steven Spielberg

Related: 14 Leaders Share Their Inspirational Advice On Starting A Business

8On mindset
Directing advice and taking chances

“Replace fear with curiosity.” – Steven Spielberg

9On change
Steven Spielberg at an awards ceremony

“All of us, every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all our lives.” – Steven Spielberg

Next slideshow: 15 Wise Money Quotes From Millionaires And Billionaires

robert-kiyasoki

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.

FREE 30-PAGE EBOOK

HOW TO DEVELOP AN ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET

Sign up for Entrepreneur's Daily Newsletters to Download

Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Related Articles