8 Valuable And Inspirational Web Series You Should Check Out

Thanks to the popularity of online video content, it’s never been easier to learn from wildly successful entrepreneurs. In fact, many of today’s most influential entrepreneurs will let you watch a day in their life through an online web series or a YouTube channel. Several others host online shows, where they share advice and insights related to their entrepreneurial journey.

If you aren’t taking advantage of the wealth of first-hand knowledge and experience that is being recorded every day by successful entrepreneurs in the trenches, you’re missing out.

Never before has there been this much front-row access –available in video content that you can consume anywhere and at any time.

Personally, I’ve started to consume a lot more video content when I have down time. I’ll watch an episode when I’m doing cardio at the gym or when I have some time to kill waiting for a flight. Here are eight web series that I have been consuming recently that I have found to be valuable. I know these aren’t the only ones, so I would love to hear your recommendations in the comments section below.

1DailyVee

Documenting his life as a serial entrepreneur and CEO, Gary Vaynerchuk’s daily vlog, DailyVee, provides viewers an inside look into what it’s really like being a successful public figure in today’s digital age. I respect Vaynerchuk tremendously because of his no-fluff and no-BS approach.

He says it like it is and documents his daily life to show that this game requires work – much more than most are willing to output. You won’t see fancy cars, bling-bling or any of that other nonsense in the DailyVee – just pure work and dedication to winning.

2Power Players

Internationally recognised sales mogul Grant Cardone interviews CEOs, bestselling authors, entrepreneurs, marketers and those making big moves big plays in their industries on his show, Power Players.

The conversations with the top game changers in the world are both engaging and informative. By watching these episodes, entrepreneurs are exposed to actionable takeaways that can be applied to their own businesses.

3The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line, hosted by virtual training and business expert Brad Lea, is a video series about lessons learned. These lessons are aimed at giving viewers insight and perspective on topics ranging from business expertise to life advice, and also inject Brad’s unique and sometimes controversial point of view.

Lea is an entrepreneur who is on the front lines of building a fast-growing software company and brand and he tells it like it is, rarely holding back.

4The Pursuit

Whether you’re pursing a lifelong dream, overcoming an obstacle or contemplating giving up, The Pursuit validates that you’re not alone. Hosted by advertising expert and entrepreneur Kelsey Humphreys, the show features industry leaders sharing wisdom that is aimed to equip viewers for success in their own journey.

It’s a very entertaining series that really focuses on self-improvement, which is something all entrepreneurs can benefit from.

5True Inspirations

True Inspirations is a video series highlighting the journeys of truly inspirational people. From athletes to entrepreneurs, True Inspirations puts the spotlight on those who are not only making a difference in their communities, but also making a lasting impact on their industry.

The series provides entrepreneurs with meaningful stories about those who have not only overcome challenges, but more importantly, followed their dreams.

6Behind the Brand

Produced and hosted by former Universal Studios marketing executive Bryan Elliott, Behind the Brand features interviews from the world’s top movers and shakers, including Magic Johnson, Tim Ferriss and Tony Robbins, to name a few. The show focuses on providing an inside look into the minds of the best in business, across multiple industries.

7Spartan Up!

Nothing says grit and resilience like the Reebok Spartan Race. Founder and CEO Joe Desena travels the world interviewing authors, athletes, CEOs and thought leaders who encourage viewers to shift their thinking. The Spartan Up! series brings insight from all aspects of life, and provides entrepreneurs with actionable tips and advice that can be used in their own business.

8Business & Burgers

Co-hosted by Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor, Business & Burgers features a unique take by combining valuable business advice with the search for the world’s best burger. This interview-style show involves noteworthy guests sharing their tips and advice related to running successful ventures, while adding a fun foodie twist. It’s a very creative and unique angle that commands attention and delivers quality content.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.