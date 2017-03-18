How To Double Your Desired Income In the Next 6 Months

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about ambition and follow-through.

In January, every gym across the country is packed with people trying to work on their New Year’s resolutions.

By February, though, the gyms are usually empty again as people give up on their goals.

By writing down your goals, creating a consistent work ethic and understanding your potential, you can achieve much more than people on the outside could even imagine.

To learn more, click play.



