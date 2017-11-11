Want To Feel Empowered? Check Out These 17 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs And Leaders

1Feel empowered with these 17 quotes from famous leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world
With entrepreneurship comes its own set of trials and tribulations. Whether it’s bouncing back from failure or dealing with difficult investors, every stage of the entrepreneurial journey has its challenges. And to be successful, having the endurance to push through the tough times is necessary. Often, feeling empowered and being inspired will help get you there.
Empowerment is a necessity when it comes to building confidence, moving towards your goal and not listening to any discouraging words from others. And while empowerment can come from a variety of places, it has to start from within. As Coco Chanel once said, “My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.”
2Barack Obama
“The cynics may be the loudest voices – but I promise you, they will accomplish the least.” – Barack Obama
3Richard Branson
“I’m not the bravest or smartest person, but I’m courageous enough to dream big, challenge myself and take bold risks.” – Richard Branson
4Larry Page
“It seems like the world is crumbling out there, but it is actually a great time in your life to get a little crazy, follow your curiosity and be ambitious about it.” – Larry Page
5Coco Chanel
“My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.” – Coco Chanel
6Michelle Obama
“We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to do’ list.” – Michelle Obama
7Thomas Edison
“If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves.” – Thomas Edison
8Sheryl Sandberg
“You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up, draw on it when you need it.” – Sheryl Sandberg
9J.K Rowling
“As is a tale, so is life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.” – J.K Rowling
10Mark Cuban
“Know your core competencies and focus on being great at them.” – Mark Cuban
11Jeff Bezos
“In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.” – Jeff Bezos
12Martha Stewart
“Sometimes, I shake if I have to do something that I’ve never done before – maybe not noticeably, but inside. But I’ll do it because I know it’s not an insurmountable task.” – Martha Stewart
13Steven Spielberg
“In your defining moments, do not let your morals be swayed by convenience or expediency. Sticking to your character requires a lot of courage.” – Steven Spielberg
14Warren Buffett
“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more proactive than energy devoted to patching leaks.” – Warren Buffett
15Steve Jobs
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs
16Albert Einstein
“The value of achievement lies in the achieving.” – Albert Einstein
17Barbara Corcoran
“It’s your game; make up your own rules.” – Barbara Corcoran
This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.