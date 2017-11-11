Want To Feel Empowered? Check Out These 17 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs...

Want To Feel Empowered? Check Out These 17 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs And Leaders

By
Rose Leadem
-
SHARE

1Feel empowered with these 17 quotes from famous leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world
Coco Chanel

With entrepreneurship comes its own set of trials and tribulations. Whether it’s bouncing back from failure or dealing with difficult investors, every stage of the entrepreneurial journey has its challenges. And to be successful, having the endurance to push through the tough times is necessary. Often, feeling empowered and being inspired will help get you there.

Empowerment is a necessity when it comes to building confidence, moving towards your goal and not listening to any discouraging words from others. And while empowerment can come from a variety of places, it has to start from within. As Coco Chanel once said, “My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.”

2Barack Obama
Barack Obama

“The cynics may be the loudest voices – but I promise you, they will accomplish the least.” – Barack Obama

Related: 9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

3Richard Branson
Richard Branson

“I’m not the bravest or smartest person, but I’m courageous enough to dream big, challenge myself and take bold risks.” – Richard Branson

4Larry Page
Larry Page

“It seems like the world is crumbling out there, but it is actually a great time in your life to get a little crazy, follow your curiosity and be ambitious about it.” – Larry Page

Related: 49 Inspirational Quotes And Mantras To Help You Overcome The Stress Of Running A Business

5Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel

“My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.” – Coco Chanel

6Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

“We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to do’ list.” – Michelle Obama

Related: 10 Leadership Quotes From The World’s Most Influential Leaders

7Thomas Edison
Thomas Edison

“If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves.” – Thomas Edison

8Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg

“You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up, draw on it when you need it.” – Sheryl Sandberg

Related: 10 Motivational Quotes from Facebook Genius Mark Zuckerberg

9J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling

“As is a tale, so is life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.” – J.K Rowling

10Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban

“Know your core competencies and focus on being great at them.” – Mark Cuban

11Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos

“In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.” – Jeff Bezos

Related: 25 Quotes to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey

12Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart

“Sometimes, I shake if I have to do something that I’ve never done before – maybe not noticeably, but inside. But I’ll do it because I know it’s not an insurmountable task.” – Martha Stewart

13Steven Spielberg
What you need to look at with empowerment

“In your defining moments, do not let your morals be swayed by convenience or expediency. Sticking to your character requires a lot of courage.” – Steven Spielberg

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes To Help You Achieve Your Goals

14Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett

“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more proactive than energy devoted to patching leaks.” – Warren Buffett

15Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs

16Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein

“The value of achievement lies in the achieving.” – Albert Einstein

Related: 10 Great Quotes On The Power Of Goals

17Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran

“It’s your game; make up your own rules.” – Barbara Corcoran

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.

FREE 30-PAGE EBOOK

HOW TO DEVELOP AN ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET

Sign up for Entrepreneur's Daily Newsletters to Download

Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Related Articles