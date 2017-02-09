10 Great Quotes On The Power Of Goals

1Don’t throw away your New Year’s Resolution Yet
As January is officially upon us and most people are working on their resolutions and goals for the year ahead, I thought it would be very fitting to compile a list of some of my favourite quotes on goals and share them with you.
I suggest at the end of each week when you have a weekly review and analyse where you are in the process of achieving your goals, that you take a look at some of the below quotes. They will remind you not only the importance of setting goals and then working hard to attain them, but to keep fighting even when the going gets tough.
Here are 10 of my favourite quotes on goals.
2Never have a lack of goals
“If you’re bored with life – you don’t get up every morning with a burning desire to do things – you don’t have enough goals.” – Lou Holtz
Having goals that we are passionate about gives us something to look forward to each and every morning when we wake up. Not having goals is an excellent recipe for average living.
3Vision is everything
“If you don’t know where you are going, you will probably end up somewhere else.” – Lawrence J. Peter
Highly successful organisations and individuals all have an extremely clear vision of where they are going.
4Dream enormously big
“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” – Les Brown
Nothing has benefited my life more than shooting for the moon and dreaming enormously big dreams. When you dream big and shoot for the moon, you are forcing yourself to get out of your comfort zone.
5Persistence makes all the difference
“Never quit. It is the easiest cop-out in the world. Set a goal and don’t quit until you attain it. When you do attain it, set another goal, and don’t quit until you reach it. Never quit.” – Bear Bryant
If you are passionate about a goal or dream of yours then don’t stop until you achieve it. Do whatever it takes. Persisting in the face of adversity is what builds champions.
6Goals give our lives meaning
“The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score.” – Bill Copeland
Setting goals and then working ridiculously hard to achieve them sets you on the path of living a purpose driven life.
7True success is all about working towards meaningful goals and dreams
“A goal is not always meant to be reached; it often serves simply as something to aim at.” – Bruce Lee
Achieving our goals and dreams is fantastic but that’s not the most important thing about setting goals. The most important thing is the type person that we become along the way.
8Stop playing small
“The great danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.” – Michelangelo
There are no benefits what so ever from playing small and setting your aim too low.
9Where are you headed?
“If you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time.” – Zig Ziglar
If you don’t set goals for your life then it’s almost certain that you will be very disappointed with your results. Aiming at nothing is setting yourself up to achieve nothing.
10Stay focused at all times
“Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal.” – Henry Ford
When we take our eyes off of our goals, anxiety, worry, and doubt immediately begin to take over. Stay focused on what matters most at all times. Picture yourself achieving your goals and what that feels like instead of the obstacles that you will experience along the way.
11It’s never too late
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis
There is no such thing as being too old to change your life and set new goals and dreams for yourself. Nelson Mandela was 75 years old when he was the oldest elected president of South Africa. Dimitrion Yordandis was 98 years old when he finished a 26 mile marathon on October 10th, 1976. Don’t ever say you are too old.
This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.
Picture credit for featured article: twimg.com