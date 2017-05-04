21 Choices Millionaires Make That You Aren’t Making But Should Be

22 Thinking big must come naturally

Whether you think you can or whether you think you can’t, you’re right. Henry Ford knew what he was talking about. From a gasoline-powered horseless carriage, to the cars we drive today, no one would have blamed him for thinking his ideas were far-fetched – but he did it anyway.

If not you, then who? That’s how rich people think, asks T. Harv Eker in his book Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.