49 Inspirational Quotes And Mantras To Help You Overcome The Stress Of Running A Business

I never considered myself a high-stress person… until I started my first company. The stress of running a company was unfamiliar to me and I didn’t know how to handle it. I found that working out usually helped, but I couldn’t go for a run twelve times a day when anxiety hit. Then for my birthday, my mom got me a sign that said:

“‘Work for a cause, not for applause. Live life to express, not to impress. Don’t strive to make your presence noticed, just make your absence felt.’ – Unknown.”

I put it up in my office and glanced over at it when I got overwhelmed. Most of the time, it actually helped. That’s when I realised positive reminders and words of affirmation could go a long way. Since then, I’ve found some more mantras I refer to when I need a boost. I even wear them on my wrist with Mantra Bands.

I started asking people what mantras they use. Most of them interpret mantras as words of motivation rather than a sound repeated to aid concentration. After gathering mantras from people, I learned two things:

A lot of people use mantras Mantras are all relative.

Some of the mantras that were being sent to me didn’t motivate me personally, but helped motivate the person who sent it. I realised that everyone has different issues they’re working through or goals they want to achieve, and their mantra reflects that. The words that serve you the most are all relative to your experience. When I started professionally speaking, every time before I’d go on stage I’d say in my head, “You got this.”

You might find a few mantras and quotes on this list that really energise you, which is great. Or, this might encourage you to ask your friends what mantras they use. You can learn more about what’s on their mind from one simple mantra they use.

Be vulnerable, be courageous, and find comfort in the uncomfortable. Just for today. Prepare like you have never won and perform like you have never lost. Trust the process. A vision is a dream with a plan. You only fail when you stop trying. Make it a great day or not – the choice is yours. Life is either short or really, really long. Either way, you better spend it doing what makes you happy. Bloom where you are planted. People support a world they help create. Wherever you are, be all there. Nothing in nature blooms all year. Be patient with yourself. Have fun. Work as if someone is trying to take it away from you. Don’t major in minor things. Be stubborn and flexible at the same time. A flourishing career starts with persistence. Go & do. Believe, achieve. Doubt, you’re out. No means not yet! If opportunity doesn’t knock, then build a new door. Oh what the f*%&, go for it anyway! E+R=O, there is always an (E)vent and there will always be an (O)utcome but how you (R)espond determines what happens! Happiness is a choice. Progress is a process. As you think, so you shall be. I am safe to _______. You are here on purpose. The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me. Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try. Under promise, over deliver. No one is going to do it like me. Be brave. Onward and upward. Claim your values; pick your priorities. Better done than perfect. Perfectionism stunts progress. Good enough is good enough. We are all just trying to feel good. Stop beating yourself up for shitty choices you made while trying to feel good. It’s called being human. Fall down 7 times, get up 8. Trust the path. Full speed, no brakes. Let it go. It doesn’t hurt when it’s over. If nobody hates it then nobody loves it. Trust. Don’t overthink. Trust your gut. Make a decision. And always keep learning. If you don’t dream it, you can’t live it! Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit. I can and I will.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.