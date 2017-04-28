How To Become A Millionaire, Explained In 1 Minute

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Duffy, host of Business & Burgers, says the most important factor in determining your business’s success is its environment.

“You are nothing more,” says Duffy, “and nothing less than the average of the five people you spend the most time with… so, if you want to build a million-dollar business, make sure those five people have built a million-dollar business.”

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: 8 Tips To Become A Millionaire This Year

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.