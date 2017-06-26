10 Pieces Of Worthwhile Advice On Saving From People Like You Who Made A Fortune

11 It’s time to save money for your future

Many aspiring entrepreneurs dream of starting a business with a small sum, to turn into a million-rand juggernaut. After all, every business has to start somewhere. If you’re looking for advice or inspiration, there are plenty of entrepreneurs out there who have turned themselves into household names while achieving their financial dreams.

Is saving easy money? From a distance, it appears to be. But, when it comes down to it, it’s challenging especially when starting with a low amount.

The first question you need to ask is how to start, because most of the time starting is the hardest part about saving for any goal.

Here are ten pieces of worthwhile advice on saving from people like you who made a fortune: