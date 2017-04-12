1 Here are 13 habits of self-made millionaires you could adopt today

There are 46 500 millionaires, 2060 multi-millionaires and 639 ultra-high net worth individuals (+R30 million) in South Africa, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2016.

This number is at an all-time high, which means it’s more possible than ever to become a millionaire. Reaching that first million is no longer an unrealistic dream and becoming a self-made millionaire is within your grasp. But, only if you’re willing to make the necessary sacrifices and changes to reach this financial goal.