20 Things Millionaires Aren’t Sharing With You

11 Have a passion for your work

People say you have to have a lot of passion for what you’re doing and it’s totally true. The reason is because it’s so hard to succeed in business that if you don’t, you might give up. You have to do it over a sustained period of time. So if you don’t love it, if you’re not having fun doing it, you don’t really love it, you’re going to give up. And that’s what happens to most people.

If you really look at the ones that ended up being ‘successful’ in the eyes of society and the ones that didn’t, oftentimes it’s the ones who were successful that loved what they did, so they could persevere when it got really tough. And the ones that didn’t love it quit because they’re sane, right? Who would want to put up with the stuff if you don’t love it?