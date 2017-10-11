7 Steps To Achieve Financial Freedom

7 Steps To Achieve Financial Freedom

By
Brian Tracy
-
SHARE

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains the seven steps you need to take to achieve financial freedom. Now, financial freedom doesn’t mean becoming filthy rich – lottery winners go bankrupt all the time. Instead, financial freedom is about becoming disciplined and using your money in a way that ensures you can live the sort of life you want both now and in the future.

Related: 5 Qualities Of Successful Entrepreneurs

That’s why the first step isn’t about getting a lot of money. Instead, it’s about teaching yourself to think positively about money. That way, you’ll be in the right mindset to move forward.

Click play to learn more.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.

FREE 30-PAGE EBOOK

HOW TO DEVELOP AN ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET

Sign up for Entrepreneur's Daily Newsletters to Download

Brian Tracy
Brian Tracy
Brian Tracy is the most-listened-to audio author on personal and business success in the world. His talks and seminars on leadership, sales, managerial effectiveness and business strategy provide people with proven ideas and strategies that they can implement immediately for improved results.

Related Articles