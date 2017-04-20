8 Rules To Build Wealth When You Weren’t Born Into Money

10 Here are eight rules to build wealth when you aren’t born into money

99% of people aren’t born into wealth, and have to work their whole lives to achieve six-zero figure financial freedom.

“If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it,” says Elon Musk. The path to wealth, for numerous people, is complicated and filled with obstacles and is unique to their specific circumstances, But, their determination to reach their goals allows them to make the money they always wanted to make.

You’ll need to make smart decisions in your personal and professional life to build your wealth up over time. “Great wealth builders focus on both saving money and earning more,” says Todd Tresidder of FinancialMentor.com. It’s a twofold system that you’ll have to operate the best of your ability.