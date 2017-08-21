Attention: The New Consumer Currency

Spendthrift customers are unwilling to part with their attention absent the CX factor.

In the Customer Experience War, brands need to either minimise customers’ attention spend or make the spend worthwhile, or both. Expectations are high.

Less is more

Customers can get what they want through voice recognition now. Busyness equals status.

Brands need to eliminate the journey between here and there. Think groceries direct to your fridge.

Painful attention suckers must go. Old problem like a laptop ban on flights? Qatar airways will loan you a free laptop during your flight.

Eliminating certain customer experiences is the way forward for brands. Assure the customer that any negative socio-economic impacts of your product are minimal so they don’t need to do the research.

On the flipside, help customers multitask to maximize their attention spend at one point in time. Audiobooks are winning out on ebooks.

More is more

Customers are seasoned experience collectors. In a social media frenzied macro-culture oversaturated with the flashy, only the most authentic transient tales count.

The masses don’t just want the quick, easy and dead. Detail, delivery, delighting in delicacy is the new deal.

Customers demand the unexpected. Playfulness in an over-adult world is a very real phenomenon. Think rainbow-coloured foods and Mexican tequila rain.

Amidst the hype, people want to feel better about themselves. Purposeful progress on a path toward self-actualisation and a story worth sharing is worth its weight in attention spend. Make it look like an adventure, and your brand is on its way.

Museum workouts and trancing out to Chromatherapy yoga show that you are an edgy go-getter expanding your transcendental horizons. Event spaces more permanent than pop-ups heighten the experiential community. Creative hubs for coworkers fuse funkiness while easing the isolation funk.

Experiences need to be tailor made to unique specs. Minimalistic approaches can also still grab attention far more powerfully than grandiose firework displays that fizzle out quickly.

Seamless processes, enthralling product

Netflix aims to make watching great content as easy as possible, but wants you to watch the content.

Optimise your CX strategy through a pragmatic approach. At times you will want to spare the customer’s attention spend, and at times you will want to encourage it.