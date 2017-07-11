[PODCAST] Brent Tollman – How To Sell More Using Story Telling And Video

Related: Victoria Grech’s 7 Rules To Making Powerful Marketing Videos On A Budget
If you can’t sell yourself as an entrepreneur you are dead in the water. The most important aspect of selling anything is the ability to sell a great story.
Matt Brown interviews Brent Tollman, an entrepreneur and international media strategist, about how to craft a great story for your business, it’s products and it’s people.
- Why video should be every entrepreneurs primary form of story telling
- How video is motivating customers to make sales and purchases
- The key elements that make up a great story for a brand
- International examples of the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to storytelling
- The importance of “edutainment” when using content to market your business
- Why the term viral is a philosophy and not a strategy.