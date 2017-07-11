[PODCAST] Brent Tollman – How To Sell More Using Story Telling And Video

Brent Tollman – How To Sell More Using Story Telling And...

If you can’t sell yourself as an entrepreneur you are dead in the water. The most important aspect of selling anything is the ability to sell a great story.

Matt Brown interviews Brent Tollman, an entrepreneur and international media strategist, about how to craft a great story for your business, it’s products and it’s people.

Why video should be every entrepreneurs primary form of story telling

How video is motivating customers to make sales and purchases

The key elements that make up a great story for a brand

International examples of the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to storytelling

The importance of “edutainment” when using content to market your business

Why the term viral is a philosophy and not a strategy.

Want to find out more? Read up with these show notes.