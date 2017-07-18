Click-2-Call: Securing Sales By Retaining The Customer’s Attention

In a world where consumers are regularly besieged with information from a variety of sources, all competing for their attention, direct marketing campaigns have a narrow window to reach their intended target and convert them into a paying customer.

For this reason, it has become essential to reduce the number of steps a potential customer has to take when responding to a direct marketing campaign.

Yet traditionally customers who respond to a marketing campaign are still directed to a landing page where they are asked to enter their details. This is entirely unnecessary, and a waste of the recipient’s’ time if the company running the campaign already has the customer’s data. More importantly, it can actually result in a lost conversion, with the customer simply losing interest, as they may lack the time or inclination to fill in an online form.

Averting missed opportunities

Additionally, every extra action that a customer needs to perform will generally cause a drop-off, which can be as significant as 50% per action. The golden rule is the more time and effort customers have to spend before being converted into a customer, the greater the likelihood that conversion will never take place. In this context, customers’ attention is precious and runs out far more quickly than most realise.

This can be addressed by using Click-2-Call, an action that initiates a call-centre response when a reader clicks on a link in an email. For example, a link such as “Click here to have someone call you to discuss this point”, would direct the user to a ‘thank-you’ page or a ‘more information’ page, as well as alert a call-centre agent to contact the prospect.

Leadify’s Click-2-Call streamlines responses by bypassing the landing page entirely. Instead, Click-2-Call sends interested parties to a Thank You page which notifies them that their interest has been recorded. The lead is then routed to a call agent who calls them back, without any further input required from their side.

The key to making Click-2-Call work is ensuring that the sales pitch is in the marketing message and not on the landing page. As long as an organisation has the sales process/information process to make a Click-2-Call campaign quick and easy then it will work. Current usage has shown an increase in conversion of up to 60% over standard landing-page engagement methods.

The only caveat is that if a prospective customer clicks on a link, with the expectation that they will be contacted and they are not, then there will be serious negative ramifications, including a loss of trust in the company running the marketing campaign.

Profound value

Ultimately, Click-2-Call affords a means to improve conversion, but it can also alleviate a lot of the confusion that consumers, mired in information, have to contend with on a daily basis.

By responding to expressed interest in real time, and offering these consumers a human voice to speak to and discuss their options, organisations can make potential customers feel like they are being heard and their interest responded to because they matter. That in itself can be a profound factor in converting leads into customers and boosting sales.