Finding Your Staffing Partner

Vital Stats

Preshene Batohi, Sales Director of Workforce Staffing calls out the most important factors when deciding on a staffing partner:

Cost:

Having a flexible staff contingent helps save on your costs, only pay for staff for the periods they are required. This is especially relevant to the success of start-ups.

Convenience:

A reputable staffing partner will ensure compliance to the Labour Relations Act while providing admin, operational and HR and IR specialist support.

A Short Turnaround Time:

A staffing partner worth its salt will be able to provide experienced staff for your peak season requirements in a very short turnaround time.

Know your peak season

Peak season is that time of year when your company is at its busiest, where an increase in business means an increase in staff to meet the demand.

Here are some industry peak seasons that are worth noting:

Logistics

September, October, November, December, Easter and April/May holidays.

Retail

February, March, April, December and stock takes throughout the year.

Manufacturing

August, September, October, November and December shutdown.

Strike season

April and May.

