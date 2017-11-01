Why Supporting Your Mobile Workforce Is Good Business

Did you know?

30% of each vehicle’s Total Cost of Ownership is influenced by the way the car is driven.

Each of the devices that form part of the TomTom PRO 8 series is a customisable driver terminal that connects driver and vehicle data to business processes, while helping drivers to be safer on the road.

What does this mean for your business? Data is power. Having the correct data at your fingertips allows you to make better decisions for your business, enabling you to improve efficiencies while saving on costs.

The TomTom PRO 8 series of driver terminals are designed to seamlessly integrate information captured in the field into back-end systems, to enable better decision-making and improved customer service levels based on current data.

This customisable device offers new opportunities to further digitise the workflow process through WEBFLEET and bespoke business apps developed by TomTom, whilst staying in control of device management in the field.

It also helps the driver by providing support from award winning solutions such as navigation and traffic, and OptiDrive 360, to help your drivers drive on the correct routes for their vehicle, and in a safer and more efficient driving style.

TomTom PRO 8 Series features include:

Top-class navigation: Ensure your fleet drives with the latest map, and that you have access to the fastest routes to your customers.

Ensure your fleet drives with the latest map, and that you have access to the fastest routes to your customers. Orders: Send clear order instructions directly to the driver terminal. Include order type, full address, contact details and any special instructions. The drivers are able to follow the faster available route.

Send clear order instructions directly to the driver terminal. Include order type, full address, contact details and any special instructions. The drivers are able to follow the faster available route. Messages: Use WEBFLEET to send and receive messages about a job without calling and disturbing your mobile workforce. TomTom PRO devices are also using text-to-speech technology to read out messages, increasing your drivers’ safety.

Use WEBFLEET to send and receive messages about a job without calling and disturbing your mobile workforce. TomTom PRO devices are also using text-to-speech technology to read out messages, increasing your drivers’ safety. Logbook: Mileage capturing made easy with a TomTom PRO driver terminal. By simply touching the screen a driver can register a journey as private, commuting or business.

Mileage capturing made easy with a TomTom PRO driver terminal. By simply touching the screen a driver can register a journey as private, commuting or business. Working Time: Report working time and driving time to show your compliance.

Drivers use the device to register the moment they start work, take a break or head for home.

OptiDrive 360° empowers drivers of all vehicles, from cars to vans and heavy commercial vehicles, to improve driving performance continuously, before, during and after trips. All driving performance information is displayed on a TomTom PRO driver terminal.

Video input

Dedicated video cradle provides PAL or NTSC, and universal camera input support

Standard with TRUCK versions, available as an option for standard devices

Ideal for use with rear facing camera, also offers ‘parking guidance’

Auto switch to camera view when reversing

Small camera view via home screen widget.

Camera

Camera for image capture and/or barcode scanning to integrate into workflows

Integrated flashlight

Only products in class that support a camera.

Data Security & Privacy