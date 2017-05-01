Why HR Legislation Compliance Can Curb Business Failure

Vital Stats

Tel: 011 265 8000

011 265 8000 Email: info@millenniumss.co.za

info@millenniumss.co.za Website: www.millenniumss.co.za

Millennium Support Services is designed to afford all business enterprises the opportunity to have Human Capital Management for their business.

“It is just unfortunate that non-compliance is exactly that “non-compliance” and most small businesses reputation gets dented or even fully destroyed, in the event that they are being accused of non-compliance by employees and statutory bodies” says Sharon Tshabalala CEO of MSS.

“Small businesses have no resources yet at the same time are not exempted from compliance. So, through the use of technology we are able to provide easily accessible HR services across the board.”

Millennium Support Services provides businesses with exclusive distinctions of its service, so that you can ensure that your business remains compliant.

Human Resource Policies

The advantage it has over other online HRM systems is that it offers online access to Human Resource policies based on approved legislative framework.

1. Independent Representation

In cases where disciplinary proceedings have to be under taken, an independent chairperson will be made available.When disputes have been escalated to the CCMA, a Labour Relations Expert will represent the employer.

2. Disciplinary Policy

The primary purpose of discipline is to encourage employees to correct their conduct and/or discourage employees from breaching standards of conduct. Depending on the nature of the breach, there are five forms of disciplinary sanctions taken against employees – either formal or informal.

Namely: Verbal Warning, Written Warning, Final Written Warning, Suspension of Salary and finally Dismissal.

3. Grievance Policy

The purpose of this policy is to give guidance and to provide a framework on how to raise and deal with grievances effectively at the earliest possible stage. There are three types of Grievance which have an informal/formal procedure. Namely: Mild Grievance, Serious Grievance and Sensitive Grievance.

4. Occupational Help Policy

The purpose of this policy is to establish minimum standards and requirements of occupational health and safety for the corporation in order to reduce the risk by: –

Identifying hazards and possible risks causing incidents and accidents,

Setting standards of practice, procedures and accountability,

Measuring performance against standards, Evaluating compliance with standards,

Correcting deficiencies, deviations, and set standards of procedures to be followed,

Creating and maintaining a healthy and a safe work environment.

HR management is a specialist field, with many laws and regulations to navigate. If you don’t have a background in this field and can’t afford to hire a full-time HR specialist, consider outsourcing this function.

Millennium Support Services – Human Capital Management made easy.