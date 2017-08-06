(Infographic) Cybersecurity Habits Across Generations

From baby boomers to millennials to gen Zers, different generations even have different habits when it comes to online security, as revealed by a survey of 1 000 Americans by password manager company LastPass.

Gen Zers seem to be the least concerned when it comes to cybersecurity. In fact, 41 percent don’t believe they are targets for hackers. Because they seem to brush off the idea of getting hacked, they’re also not so concerned with putting too much energy into creating tricky passwords. Nearly one-third of surveyed gen Zers don’t put much thought into their passwords, and a quarter admit to only using one or two different passwords for their various accounts.

To the contrary, millennials are one of the most concerned generations when it comes to online security. Nearly three-quarters believe they are targets for hackers, so they go above and beyond when it comes to protecting themselves. A majority of surveyed millennials use three to five different passwords for their accounts and are always on the lookout for new tools to help them protect their privacy.

Gen Xers are another worried bunch, but unlike millennials don’t do as much about it. Eighty-eight percent are concerned with password security, but only half say they put a lot of thought into their passwords.

Related: Are Your Employees The Cybercriminals That Threaten Your Business?

Baby boomers are also very aware of hackers, and when it comes to protecting themselves online, they are a lot more savvy than you’d think. Eighty-five percent of boomers put a lot of thought into the passwords they create, and 84 percent say they can recognise a phishing email.

To learn more about password habits of different generations, check out the infographic below.

Related: How Do Phishing Emails Affect Your Brand?

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.