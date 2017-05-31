Meetovation: The New Approach To Meetings

Meetings can be frustrating and a huge waste of time if not planned properly. Directors want more return on their investment when it comes to meetings and using active involvement, creative set-up, responsible thinking and local inspiration; organisations realise the benefits of planned, considered and relevant meetings.

The ‘meeting’ concept is evolving, and Magnetic Storm has been brought onboard by a growing number of clients to create the right environment for active involvement, engagement, responsible thinking and inspiration – all to deliver ROI.

Creative set-up puts an end to boring meetings that do not motivate or change participants. Meetings should provide valuable experiences, with participants going home with an ‘aha’ moment.

Active involvement

A good meeting is a meeting where participants are encouraged to participate and not just listen. By having a dialogue and engaging participants, the result is better learning, retention and understanding and value for the business.

There are many more reasons why active involvement makes meetings more valuable:

It assists in better decision making

It increases your network and allows knowledge sharing

It engages and motivates participants

It inspires meeting owners to learn new techniques to involve participants

It encourages collaborative thinking which sparks innovation

Responsible thinking

Responsible thinking not only sends a positive message; it also helps to stimulate meeting energy.

Responsible thinking covers and means so much. The spaces we create for meetings needs to allow for each participant to feel comfortable and motivated, both physically and mentally. Using light, décor, and the right AV solution assists in creating the right environment.

Local inspiration

The meeting’s local environment plays a role and can give your participants a unique experience, which they will remember for both professional and personal reasons. The experience you provide should emphasise why the meeting location or destination was chosen.

There is no reason why meetings should happen in traditional boardrooms, offices and conference venues. But in the event they do need to; to spark creativity, you need to ensure delegates do not feel they are in a ‘classroom’ environment. As long as it’s relevant, use attractions, the environment and knowledge available in the meeting’s locality.

The local input can support the purpose and topic of a meeting in a different way. No one wants to be stuck in a conference centre or hotel conference room when a beautiful city awaits.

Creative set-up

Use your meeting’s physical environment in new ways – it motivates participants. Magnetic Storm often plays with light and even aromas. The venue could be a conference room, a theatre or outdoors in a forest? Anything is possible, as long as the physical space generates energy, concentration and creativity.

You can change a person’s mindset by changing the environment or space, this new ‘input’ helps the brain think clearer and provides the vital ingredient to meetings, energy.

The impact on the bottom line

Meetings are held because a difference needs to be made or buy-in is necessary. Be it increasing profitability, increasing sales, spreading a message, planning for the next year or to bring a team together.

Whatever you consider being a return, your need to measure it. Otherwise, how would you know if your meeting was a success?