Which Side Hustle Should You Try? (Infographic)

For many of us, ditching your nine-to-five so you can pursue your entrepreneurial dreams is not an option. But that doesn’t mean you should forget about those pursuits altogether. In fact, a number of entrepreneurs work on their side business while keeping their day jobs.

But sometimes it’s hard to even know where to get started or what you should pursue. The good news is, choosing a side hustle to bring in a little extra cash every month is easier than you think. Just focus on your interests and passions, and you’re halfway there. Another key factor to take into account is your lifestyle, so you can choose something that best supports you.

To figure out what you should pursue on the side, check out Quid Corner’s infographic below.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.