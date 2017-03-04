3 Ways To Build A Mobile App With No Tech Skills

With mobile being one of the most lucrative industries today, many startups are launching their own applications despite having no background in tech. The good news is, you can get started in the mobile application industry by learning new skills, creating the right team and even using the right web-based tools.

With that in mind, I’ve highlighted three ways in which you can get started without an extensive technical or programming background.

1Learn to code, fast

If you want to create a mobile application without spending money on hiring a new team, learning to code will come in handy. Coding is, in many ways, like learning a new language. Learning this skill will require a certain amount of time, but it can be done easily thanks to schools like Codecademy, done at your own pace, or DevBootcamp, a 16-week intensive.

Learning a broad enough coding skill set to create an application will allow you to launch your product, speeding up your sales process and increasing revenue at the same time.

From there, you can continue to delve into the world of coding or you can hire a development team to equip your app with more complex features.

Learning to code can also give you a better understanding of your website’s overall function and allow you to enhance it with new features.

2Partner up with a development expert

If you’d prefer to not invest time into learning how to code, you could hire an external development team. However, this will involve spending a large chunk of your capital. If you choose to work with a development team, make sure they have experience working with start-ups and non-technical entrepreneurs. This type of experience is essential to avoid having a bumpy ride through your development process.

Renato Libric, founder and CEO for the mobile application Bouxtie Inc., says, “Partnering with a great team or development expert is a must. We could not have built our app as seamlessly as we did without our lead developer. You need someone to manage the development team who can speak their language.”

A more cost effective way of building your first app is to partner up with a developer. This will allow you to focus your efforts on the operational side of your business while your developer creates your app and other web-based platforms you may need to set your company up for success.

3Use application builders

If you don’t want to learn to code and you don’t want to create a team, or partner up with a developer, there are several web services that will enable you to create a simple mobile application with no prior programming knowledge.

DIY application builders often offer drag and drop features making them extremely easy to use.

Although app builders offer you a vast library of features, they are not the best choice for those looking for a highly customisable mobile application. That said, some of the best simple mobile application creators like AppyPie, Kinetise, and Nativ all offer a variety of pricing plans depending on the features you require to best promote your product or service.

Building a mobile application with no prior programming or tech background takes a lot of time, planning, and patience. Acquiring the right skills, team, and tools will put you on the right path to creating a successful and profitable first mobile application.

This article was originally posted here on Entrepreneur.com.