Call For Entries For The 2017 Premier’s Recognition Entrepreneurship Awards

Entries for the 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (PERA) have opened. If you are a successful entrepreneur in the Western Cape, enter the 2017 PERA Competition. The awards are given out across five business categories, and if you are recognised as a standout entrepreneur, not only could you win prize money, but you could also take your business to the next level.

Business people are invited to enter the competition, which seeks to celebrate entrepreneurs who are making a contribution to growth and jobs in the province.

Since the launch of the competition in 2013, over 1 000 entries have been received. It is an initiative of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, encouraged entrepreneurs to enter the competition.

“According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, people living in Africa report positive attitudes towards entrepreneurship, with three quarters of adults considering entrepreneurship a good career choice. However, here in South Africa we see declining Total Early-Stage Entrepreneurial Activity rates, amongst the working age population who are about to start a business.

“That is why we are investing R37 million into our business development programme in this financial year, to reduce red tape and offer support to entrepreneurs. PERA is one of these initiatives, and I am encouraged by the achievements of past winners.”

Premier Helen Zille called on entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the PERA platform to gain exposure for their businesses. “Creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed is a priority of this government. PERA is our way of recognising the businesses that are playing their part in the economic progress we are making in the Western Cape.”

Competition categories

Please see below for the 2017 PERA categories, noting that all time periods refer to operations in the Western Cape:

Emerging Business

A business in its initial growth phase operating for 12 months or longer, but not longer than 36 months with a minimum annual turnover of R500 000;

Established Business

Operating for longer than 54 months with a minimum annual turnover of R5m but not more than R50m;

Social Enterprise

Any revenue generating entity operating for 12 months or longer, which aims to address a social challenge or need;

Most Innovative Business

This refers to an innovative solution or approach to an existing service or product;

Business with Global Reach

An enterprise in business for 54 months or longer with a minimum annual turnover of R5m, but not more than R50m. The business should prove that at least 30% of its turnover is derived from exports.

Prize money per category

The respective PERA category winners and those in second and third place will be awarded as follows:

Categories of business Number of finalists per category Prize money Emerging Business 3 R75 000.00 R 35 000.00 R 25 000.00 Established Business 3 R75 000.00 R 35 000.00 R 25 000.00 Innovative Business 3 R75 000.00 R 35 000.00 R 25 000.00 Business with Global Reach 3 R75 000.00 R 35 000.00 R 25 000.00 Social Enterprise 3 R75 000.00 R 35 000.00 R 25 000.00 Overall winner and Business of the Year Award 1 Engraved Trophy TOTAL R675 000.00 All of the above prizes are non-negotiable and non-transferable.

Closing date

The closing date for entries is 1 September 2017 at 6pm. Winners will be announced in November.

How to enter

Entry is free and nominees could enter only one category with the same business.

To apply you can visit www.wcpremiersawards.co.za or collect an application form at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, SEDA offices, The Business Place or The West Coast Business Centre.