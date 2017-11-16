This Executive MBA From Chicago Booth Will Give You The Leading Edge

Whether you are starting a company, launching a new division in an established organisation, or seeking to invest in new ventures, entrepreneurial skills are crucial to identifying and evaluating the factors that will make your undertaking a success.

As organisations become leaner, more global, and more resource-constrained, the need to be flexible and adapt quickly to change is increasingly important across all business segments.

Practical Skills To Start And Manage Your Business

Chicago Booth’s leading-edge Executive MBA entrepreneurship curriculum integrates all business areas including marketing, finance, operations, and strategy, and takes students beyond the classroom, allowing them to test themselves in real-world settings. Through courses, experiential learning, and competitions, students get the practical tools and experiences needed to start, finance, and manage their own business, or to embark on a career in private equity and other sectors.

Richard Johnson, Chicago Booth Associate Dean for its Executive MBA me in Asia and Europe says:

“While many of our students plan to accelerate their career within their chosen field, a growing number are interested in starting their own business or joining a classmate’s start-up.”

“Currently, the highest number of enrolments in elective courses is in courses related to entrepreneurship. The Executive MBA programme provides a risk-free environment in which to test new ideas or gain feedback on existing ones. Of course, your classmates also become your potential investors, business partners, advisors and employees. This demand has influenced new programme innovation and expansion in various formats.”

Join The Premier Start-up Launch Programme

The school’s Global New Venture Challenge (GNVC) is a premier start-up launch programme run by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation that attracts entrepreneurs to the school year on year. As an immersive, experiential learning programme, the GNVC helps Executive MBA students turn their ideas into viable businesses. Many London campus graduates have won the global challenge and gone on to launch start-up companies across a range of fields.

Recent graduate Maria Scott, CEO and founder of TAINA Technologies, used her experience as a tax lawyer at JP Morgan and her Executive MBA to create artificial technology that enables banks to process tax forms and meet regulation in seconds. Similarly, Jonas De Cooman used his Executive MBA to create an app called Appiness that allows TV viewers to buy the products they see on screen, effectively enabling brands to monetise their ad content.

Today, the school’s sister competition designed for the full-time MBA students, the New Venture Challenge (NVC), is recognised as a top-ranked accelerator programme in the US and is where companies like GrubHub and Braintree got their strong start. In the US the NVC has launched over 160 companies that have raised over $575 million in outside VC funding, and have generated over $4 billion in exits and mergers.

Hone Your Business Idea

The rise of the ‘entrepreneur’ Executive MBA student is an interesting development. Historically, students have leveraged the qualification as a way to target a salary increase; others wanted to land a big corporate job or a role with a big consulting firm. Now, students often regard an Executive MBA as a means of honing their business idea, enhancing their skills and building a network to help them realise their dreams.

